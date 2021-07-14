 Skip to main content

Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 178.38% year over year to $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $21,576,000,000 decreased by 3.91% year over year, which missed the estimate of $21,830,000,000.

Outlook

Bank of America hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.bankofamerica.com/events-and-presentations/events/detail/9465/q2-2021-bank-of-america-earnings-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $43.49

Company's 52-week low was at $22.95

Price action over last quarter: down 0.38%

Company Description

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $2.5 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, home mortgage lending, vehicle lending, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth management services, as does U.S. Trust private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries.

 

