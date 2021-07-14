5 Stocks To Watch For July 14, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $21.83 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.2% to $39.79 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.96 per share on revenue of $17.20 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares slipped 0.2% to $68.25 in after-hours trading.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) reported sales of $2.351 billion for the nine weeks ended July 3, 2021, up from $1.369 billion in the year-ago period. The company also boosted its Q2 guidance from $0.80-$1.00 to $1.20-$1.30. L Brands reported commencement of an underwritten public secondary offering of 20,041,646 shares of its common stock and also announced repurchase of its common stock. L Brands shares dropped 2.1% to $72.60 in the after-hours trading session.

