Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.36 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $21.83 billion.

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $17.75 billion.

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $6.20 billion.

• Citigroup (NYSE:C) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $17.20 billion.

• Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Calamos Global Total (NASDAQ:CGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $651.60 million.

• Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.71 million.

• EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $72.98 million.