Preview: PNC Financial Services Gr's Earnings

PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 14. Here is Benzinga's look at PNC Financial Services Gr's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $3.12 and sales around $4.39 billion. In the same quarter last year, PNC Financial Services Gr reported a loss per share of $1.9 on revenue of $4.08 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 264.21%. Sales would be up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. PNC Financial Services Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 2.75 2.61 2.12 0.51 EPS Actual 4.10 3.26 3.39 -1.90 Revenue Estimate 4.11 B 4.14 B 4.00 B 4.11 B Revenue Actual 4.22 B 4.21 B 4.28 B 4.08 B

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 85.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PNC Financial Services Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.