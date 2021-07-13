Conagra Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.00% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $2,739,500,000 declined by 16.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,710,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/45247/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $39.34

52-week low: $32.55

Price action over last quarter: down 0.72%

Company Overview

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (92% of revenue and 94% of profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Other popular brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-Wip, Wish-Bone and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 9% of fiscal 2020 sales were to the food-service channel, down from 11% in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic.