 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conagra Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:42am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 28.00% over the past year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.52.

Revenue of $2,739,500,000 declined by 16.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,710,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.50 and $2.50.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cag/mediaframe/45247/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $39.34

52-week low: $32.55

Price action over last quarter: down 0.72%

Company Overview

Conagra Brands is a packaged food company that operates predominantly in the United States (92% of revenue and 94% of profits). It has a significant presence in the freezer aisle, with brands such as Marie Callender's, Healthy Choice, Banquet, and Birds Eye. Other popular brands include Duncan Hines, Hunt's, Slim Jim, Vlasic, Orville Redenbacher's, Reddi-Wip, Wish-Bone and Chef Boyardee. While the majority of revenue is sold into the U.S. retail channel, 9% of fiscal 2020 sales were to the food-service channel, down from 11% in fiscal 2019 due to the pandemic.

 

Related Articles (CAG)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Understanding Conagra Brands's Unusual Options Activity
Conagra Shares Fall After Downbeat FY22 Outlook
5 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2021
Monday's Market Minute: Hope You Got Some Rest This Weekend…
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com