Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q2 Earnings
Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 173.91% year over year to $3.78, which beat the estimate of $3.20.
Revenue of $31,395,000,000 declined by 7.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,960,000,000.
Looking Ahead
JPMorgan Chase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 13, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477960&tp_key=edabb2d2e6&tp_special=8
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $167.44
52-week low: $91.38
Price action over last quarter: Up 3.45%
Company Overview
JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News