Recap: JPMorgan Chase Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 173.91% year over year to $3.78, which beat the estimate of $3.20.

Revenue of $31,395,000,000 declined by 7.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $29,960,000,000.

Looking Ahead

JPMorgan Chase hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1477960&tp_key=edabb2d2e6&tp_special=8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $167.44

52-week low: $91.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.45%

Company Overview

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

 

