5 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $29.95 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares fell 0.1% to $157.98 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) to have earned $9.45 per share on revenue of $12.17 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.5% to $382.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) reported a 40 million share common stock offering. Two Harbors Investment shares tumbled 10.2% to $6.58 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $17.97 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares gained 0.1% to $149.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Before the markets open, Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.71 billion. Conagra shares fell 0.5% to close at $35.93 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

