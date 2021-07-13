 Skip to main content

Fortive To Acquire ServiceChannel For $1.2B; Raises Q2 Revenue, Profit Margin Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 5:59am   Comments
  • Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTVagreed with Bayard Capital and Accel Partners to acquire ServiceChannel for $1.2 billion.
  • ServiceChannel is a provider of SaaS-based multi-site facilities maintenance service solutions with an integrated service-provider network.
  • Fortive will fund the acquisition primarily with available cash. It held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of Apr. 2, 2021.
  • The acquisition will close in Q3 of 2021.
  • Upon closing, ServiceChannel will be an independent operating company within Fortive's Intelligent Operating Solutions segment.
  • ServiceChannel fits well alongside Accruent and Gordian, broadening the company’s offering of software-enabled solutions for the Facility and Asset Lifecycle workflow, Fortive CEO James A. Lico said.
  • Fortive expects ServiceChannel to generate $125 million of revenue in 2021.
  • Outlook: Fortive raised its Q2 2021 revenue growth guidance to 25% from the prior range of 20%-23%, versus consensus of $1.28 billion.
  • It raised the core revenue growth guidance to 20% from the previous range of 16%-19%.
  • It expects the adjusted operating profit margin to surpass its prior guidance of 19.5%-20.5%.
  • The company will hold its earnings call on Jul. 29.
  • Price action: FTV shares closed lower by 0.33% at $70.45 on Monday.

