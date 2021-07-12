 Skip to main content

SolarWinds Sees Q2 Guidance Above Consensus, Cloud Subsidiary Prices Institutional Offering At $10.91/Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 9:25am   Comments
  • SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) subsidiary and cloud-based software solutions provider N-able, Inc proposed to sell 20.6 million shares at $10.91 per share from a private institutional placement.
  • The estimated offering proceeds are $216 million.
  • Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) led the placement with other existing SolarWinds stockholders and multiple outside institutional investors.
  • SolarWinds will utilize the offering proceeds for stockholder distribution and repay third-party indebtedness. N-able will not retain any of the proceeds.
  • Additionally, SolarWinds expects to report second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to the range of $260.8 million - $262 million, beating the analyst consensus of $256.44 million.
  • It estimates an adjusted EBITDA margin of 42%-43% and sees a net loss of $10.4 million- $11.3 million.
  • N-able sees revenue guidance of $84.8 million - $85 million, implying a 16% Y/Y growth.
  • Price action: SWI shares traded lower by 0.17% at $17.38 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Offerings Tech Media

