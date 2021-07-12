5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.74 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 0.2% to $53.40 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: SLP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.74 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 0.2% to $53.40 in after-hours trading. Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) disclosed that Stephen Rizzone will retire as President and CEO of the company. Energous shares gained 0.8% to $2.64 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: WATT) disclosed that Stephen Rizzone will retire as President and CEO of the company. Energous shares gained 0.8% to $2.64 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) to post a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $125 million after the closing bell. VOXX International shares gained 2.1% to settle at $13.56 on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor