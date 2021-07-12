5 Stocks To Watch For July 12, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.74 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 0.2% to $53.40 in after-hours trading.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) disclosed that Stephen Rizzone will retire as President and CEO of the company. Energous shares gained 0.8% to $2.64 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) to post a quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $125 million after the closing bell. VOXX International shares gained 2.1% to settle at $13.56 on Friday.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) said Friday it agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a San Francisco-based private equity firm specializing in software investments, for $6.6 billion in cash, or $330 a share. Stamps.com shares jumped 64% to close at $324.23 on Friday, while dropping 0.3% in the after-hours trading session.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will pay more than $500 million in cash to buy San Francisco cybersecurity software company RiskIQ, Bloomberg reported. Microsoft shares gained 0.2% to close at $277.94 on Friday.
