Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value for Applied Materials

Compounding Returns

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.

Before further discussion of why dividends can be impactful in the long-term, here's a plot showing how much of a difference reinvested dividends would make in one's five year holdings of NASDAQ:AMAT compared to holding the dividends as cash and regular price appreciation.

The following plot shows three values over a five-year period:

1) The value of a $100 investment in AMAT, with only price appreciation.

2) The value of a $100 investment in AMAT, without re-investment.

3) The value of a $100 investment in AMAT if dividends were immediately reinvested.

4) The value of a $100 investment in NASDAQ:SPY if dividends were immediately reinvested.

How Does a Dividend Impact a Stock's Price?

Dividends will be announced with an ex-date. This is the date by which one must hold a share in order to receive the dividend. Right when trading closes on that day, the market price of each share is expected to drop by the size of the dividend, because anyone now purchasing the stock will not receive the dividend.

That said, once the market opens the next day, the stock price could rebound up beyond its previous close, or continue to lag behind its prior value. This uncertainty is simply due to general market forces that exist on any day of trading. For instance, the company's industry may be trading up due to some sort of positive news, completely offsetting buyers' lack of dividend rights...or, conversely, the company's industry may be trading down due to some sort of negative news.

AMAT's Reinvested Dividend Value Compared to That Of Index ETFs

The plot above shows how well AMAT's reinvested dividends have fared compared to those for the popular SPY and NASDAQ:QQQ ETFs (which track the components of the S&P 500, and NASDAQ 100, respectively, and pay out dividends for the underlying securities). Note that the bars could not be below zero, as a reinvested dividend represents a fraction of a share of a company, and those shares cannot go below zero. Note, too, that the height of each bar for AMAT, SPY, and QQQ represents the final difference between the green and red lines on the first graph above.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much value simply looking at the price chart of AMAT's common stock misses if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. Dividends surely can matter. You can check out Benzinga's dividend data here (https://www.benzinga.com/calendar/dividends-ex) or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro