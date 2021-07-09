ChipMOS June Revenue Grows 32%, Reports 29% Q2 Revenue Growth
- Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services provider ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOS) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28.6% year-on-year to NT$6.98 billion ($250.2 million).
- Strong demand with a high UT level of test lines and full utilization of its memory assembly capacity drove the growth.
- Revenue for June rose 32.3% Y/Y to NT$2.36 billion ($84.6 million).
- Price action: IMOS shares traded lower by 0.22% at $35.65 at the last check Friday.
