ChipMOS June Revenue Grows 32%, Reports 29% Q2 Revenue Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2021 10:22am   Comments
  • Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services provider ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc (NASDAQ: IMOSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 28.6% year-on-year to NT$6.98 billion ($250.2 million).
  • Strong demand with a high UT level of test lines and full utilization of its memory assembly capacity drove the growth.
  • Revenue for June rose 32.3% Y/Y to NT$2.36 billion ($84.6 million).
  • Price action: IMOS shares traded lower by 0.22% at $35.65 at the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

