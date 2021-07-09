Greenbrier Companies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.29% year over year to $0.69, which may not compared to the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $450,143,000 declined by 40.97% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $489,440,000.

Guidance

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/41890

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.21

Company's 52-week low was at $21.61

Price action over last quarter: down 10.03%

Company Profile

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.