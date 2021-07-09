AZZ: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 319.05% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $229,826,000 rose by 7.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $223,690,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.65 and $3.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $855,000,000 and $935,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 09, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.azz.com/investor-events/

Technicals

52-week high: $56.74

Company's 52-week low was at $28.18

Price action over last quarter: down 1.90%

Company Profile

AZZ Inc is a United States-based company that provides various industrial solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services. The company operates through two segments, namely Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Metal Coatings segment. The Metal Coatings Segment provides hot dip galvanizing and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication industry through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.