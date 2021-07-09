TSM's June Revenue Climbs 23%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) reported revenue growth of 22.8% year-on-year to NT$148.47 billion for June.
- Revenue for January through June 2021 increased 18.2%.
- TSM’s pricing power following capacity tightness is likely to offset the margin pressure from the massive CapEx spending Citi analysts Roland Shu and Grant Chi stated, Bloomberg reports.
- The chipmaker’s technology/productivity breakthrough in EUV is estimated to drive its technology gap with peers and ensure a better cost structure for leading-edge technology nodes.
- The U.S. was pressurizing the chipmaker over its plan to expand foundry capacity in China, Digitimes Asia reported recently.
- Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 0.37% at $118.31 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
