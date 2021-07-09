5 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $223.69 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 0.4% to close at $51.54 on Thursday.
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for the full year. Levi Strauss shares gained 1.4% to $28.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to have earned $0.13 per share on revenue of $489.44 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.1% to $40.04 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported sales of $18.92 billion for the retail month of June, up from $16.18 billion in the previous year. Costco shares rose 1% to $411.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) issued strong preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 earnings of $3.58 to $3.73 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $2.23 per share. Matson shares gained 1.8% to $63.55 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga