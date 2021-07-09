5 Stocks To Watch For July 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $223.69 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares fell 0.4% to close at $51.54 on Thursday.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for the full year. Levi Strauss shares gained 1.4% to $28.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to have earned $0.13 per share on revenue of $489.44 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 0.1% to $40.04 in after-hours trading.

