RCI Hospitality Q3 Club and Restaurant Sales Rebounds from COVID-19 Pandemic
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) reported 22.6% growth in third-quarter FY21 total club and restaurant sales to $56.7 million compared to pre-pandemic levels of Q3 FY19.
- Total club and restaurant same-store sales increased 17.2% to $53 million versus the 2019 period.
- The company attributed the continued sequential quarterly improvement in total club and restaurant sales mainly to the elimination of all restrictive curfews and occupancy restrictions after increased vaccinations.
- Nightclubs total sales amounted to $40.6 million, while Bombshells raked in a total sale of $16.1 million.
- Price action: RICK shares are trading higher by 2.49% at $63.47 on the last check Thursday.
