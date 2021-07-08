 Skip to main content

Silicon Motion Raises Preliminary Q2 Revenue, Gross Margin Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ: SIMOestimates the Q2 revenue to grow 20% quarter-on-quarter as per preliminary results. The updated guidance surpasses the original 5-10% growth guidance issued on May 6.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin is likely to be at least half a percentage point above the high-end of the original 48% - 50% guidance range.
  • Silicon will release its Q2 2021 financial results after the market closes on July 29.
  • Price action: SIMO shares traded higher by 1.57% at $62.17 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

