KushCo Holdings's Earnings: A Preview

KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 08. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see KushCo Holdings reporting a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $27.86 million. In the same quarter last year, KushCo Holdings posted EPS of $0.05 on sales of $22.26 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 20.0%. Sales would be up 25.13% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.04 -0.04 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.01 -0.01 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 32.80 M 28.33 M 25.72 M 31.13 M Revenue Actual 32.88 M 26.76 M 26.47 M 22.26 M

Stock Performance

Shares of KushCo Holdings were trading at $1.04 as of July 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. KushCo Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.