 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MSC Industrial Direct: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.43% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Revenue of $866,294,000 higher by 3.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $847,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 07, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/41731

Price Action

52-week high: $96.23

52-week low: $60.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.11%

Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.9 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2020, 95% of the firm's $3.2 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.

 

Related Articles (MSM)

5 Stocks To Watch For July 7, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 7, 2021
Earnings Outlook For MSC Industrial Direct Co
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MSC Industrial Direct Co
A Look Into MSC Industrial Direct's Debt
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com