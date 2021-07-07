 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For July 7, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 4:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $847.22 million before the opening bell. MSC Industrial shares gained 0.2% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) reported strong preliminary results for its second quarter. The company said it sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings between $0.22 and $0.23 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $0.11 per share. Immersion also expects 90% year-over-year growth in its revenue. Immersion shares jumped 13.1% to $9.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) to have earned $1.15 per share on revenue of $108.33 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. WD-40 shares fell 0.8% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Smart Global shares surged 4.7% to $49.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) reported a proposed public offering of common stock of up to $80 million. Ideaya Biosciences shares dipped 8.5% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session.

