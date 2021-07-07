Earnings Scheduled For July 7, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $847.22 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $108.33 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $14.77 million.