Earnings Scheduled For July 6, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $415.57 million.

• Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.