Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 20% Surge In Q2 Revenue

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn reported a sharp year-over-year rise in second-quarter revenue despite two back-to-back months of decline as the pandemic induced demand for work-and-learn from home devices remains robust amid supply global semiconductor shortages.

What Happened: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, reported a revenue of $48.7 billion, a jump of 20%, in Q2. The company reported a revenue of $16.38 billion in May and $14.39 billion in June.

Why It Matters: The Taiwan-based iPhone maker had in May warned the ongoing chip crisis could worsen in the second quarter with a business impact of 10%.

However, demand from Apple and other clients has remained robust and consumers continue to lap up work- and learn-from-home opportunities.

The company’s first-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by an extended work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price Action: Foxconn shares closed 0.62% lower at $8.05 on Friday.

Photo by iPhonedigital on Flickr