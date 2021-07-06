 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 20% Surge In Q2 Revenue

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:13am   Comments
Share:
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees 20% Surge In Q2 Revenue

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn reported a sharp year-over-year rise in second-quarter revenue despite two back-to-back months of decline as the pandemic induced demand for work-and-learn from home devices remains robust amid supply global semiconductor shortages.

What Happened: Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (OTC: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, reported a revenue of $48.7 billion, a jump of 20%, in Q2. The company reported a revenue of $16.38 billion in May and $14.39 billion in June.

Why It Matters: The Taiwan-based iPhone maker had in May warned the ongoing chip crisis could worsen in the second quarter with a business impact of 10%. 

See Also: Apple Supplier Foxconn's May Revenue Falls Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Taiwan, After Q1 Profit Beat

However, demand from Apple and other clients has remained robust and consumers continue to lap up work- and learn-from-home opportunities. 

The company’s first-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by an extended work-from-home boom spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price Action: Foxconn shares closed 0.62% lower at $8.05 on Friday.

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

Photo by iPhonedigital on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HNHPF)

Apple Supplier Foxconn Offers Record Cash Bonuses To Workers In Bid To Ramp Up iPhone 13 Production: Report
RBC's EV Pair Trade: Buy Fisker, Sell Lordstown
Apple Supplier Foxconn's May Revenue Falls Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Taiwan, After Q1 Profit Beat
Apple Has Added More Suppliers In China Than Anywhere Else, Sidelining Political Concerns: SCMP
Apple Supplier Foxconn Eyes Stake In Malaysian Chipmaker To Further EV Push: Report
Why The Foxconn And Stellantis Mobile Drive Collaboration Is Important
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: foxconn iPhoneEarnings News Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com