Outset Medical CFO To Step Down; Sees 109% Revenue Growth In Q2
- Medical technology company Outset Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: OM) Chief Financial Officer, Rebecca Chambers, is set to resign from the position to pursue other opportunities, effective July 16, 2021.
- Outset has named Nabeel Ahmed, Vice President, Finance, as the interim CFO, effective after Rebecca's departure.
- Nabeel joined Outset in May 2020 as the company's Vice President, Controller.
- Before Outset, he served as Vice President, Finance at 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT) and Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA).
- Outlook: Outset expects second-quarter FY21 revenue of $24.5 million - $25 million, indicating a growth of 109% to 113% year-on-year, versus analysts' estimate of $23.26 million. Revenue for the first quarter of FY21 was $22.9 million.
- Price action: OM shares closed lower by 2.06% at $48.95 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Management