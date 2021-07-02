5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported a surge in quarterly deliveries. The company’s quarterly deliveries climbed 166.1% year-over-year to 17,575 vehicles — a newly monthly record. Deliveries rose 39.7% on a sequential basis. Li Auto shares gained 0.2% to $34.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) disclosed that Rebecca Chambers will step down as Chief Financial Officer. The company named Nabeel Ahmed, current Vice President, Finance, as Interim CFO. The company also said it expects Q2 net revenue of $24 million to $25 million. Outset Medical shares fell 2.1% to close at $48.95 on Thursday.

Wall Street expects Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) to report a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.00 million before the opening bell. Alkaline Water shares gained 3.3% to close at $1.58 on Thursday.

