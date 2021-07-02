 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 4:46am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) reported a surge in quarterly deliveries. The company’s quarterly deliveries climbed 166.1% year-over-year to 17,575 vehicles — a newly monthly record. Deliveries rose 39.7% on a sequential basis. Li Auto shares gained 0.2% to $34.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) disclosed that Rebecca Chambers will step down as Chief Financial Officer. The company named Nabeel Ahmed, current Vice President, Finance, as Interim CFO. The company also said it expects Q2 net revenue of $24 million to $25 million. Outset Medical shares fell 2.1% to close at $48.95 on Thursday.
  • Wall Street expects Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) to report a quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.00 million before the opening bell. Alkaline Water shares gained 3.3% to close at $1.58 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. BioSig Technologies shares tumbled 8.1% to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) said it raised its 2021 earnings guidance from $3.00 to $3.20 per share to $3.50 to $3.70 per share. Horace Mann shares rose gained 2.2% to $38.55 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMN + BSGM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
BioSig Completes 1,000 Patient Cases and Expects 1,500 more at the end of 2021
BioSig Completes 1000 Patient Cases with its Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com