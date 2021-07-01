Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Walgreens Posts Q3 Profit

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.18% to 34,565.67 while the NASDAQ rose 0.08% to 14,515.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.28% to 4,309.37.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,664,890 cases with around 604,710 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,411,630 cases and 399,470 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,557,140 COVID-19 cases with 518,060 deaths. In total, there were at least 182,981,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,962,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.6% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA), up 11%, and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG), up 8%.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares fell 0.2%.

Top Headline

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Walgreens reported Q3 earnings of $1.38, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17. Revenue increased 12.1% Y/Y to $34.0 billion, slightly ahead of the consensus of $33.76 billion.

WBA raised FY21 guidance from mid-to-high single-digit growth to around 10% growth in constant currency-adjusted EPS from continuing operations.

Equities Trading UP

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) shares shot up 129% to $69.39. Pop Culture Group shares jumped 405% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) got a boost, shooting 84% to $8.11. TRxADE HEALTH’s subsidiary Bonum Health signed a Telemedicine Service Distribution Deal with Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares were also up, gaining 65% to $17.69 after dropping 38% on Tuesday. Marin Software provides a cloud-based digital advertising management solution for search, display, social and mobile advertising channels to improve financial performance, realize efficiencies and time savings and improve business decisions.

Equities Trading DOWN

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) shares tumbled 20% to $2.7772 after the company announced recommendation by Independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue Mino-Lok Phase 3 trial as planned.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) were down 18% to $28.65 after climbing over 40% on Wednesday.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) was down, falling 16% to $16.37 after jumping 78% on Wednesday.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.8% to $75.52, while gold traded up 0.6% to $1,781.40.

Silver traded up 0.4% Thursday to $26.31 while copper rose 0.2% to $4.2975.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.5%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.1% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.3%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 rose 1%, French CAC 40 gained 0.7% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.6%.

Italy’s manufacturing PMI edged lower to 62.2 in June from 62.3 in the previous month, while Spain’s manufacturing PMI clmbed to 60.4 in June from 59.4. Retail sales in Germany climbed 4.2% in May.

Economics

US-based companies reported 20,476 job cuts during June.

US initial jobless claims declined to 364,000 in the week ending June 26th.

The IHS Markit manufacturing PMI stood at 62.1 in June.

The ISM manufacturing PMI declined to 60.6 in June from 61.2 in May.

Construction spending fell 0.3% to an annual rate of $1.545 trillion in May.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.

