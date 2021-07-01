 Skip to main content

Recap: Acuity Brands Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 42.78% year over year to $2.77, which beat the estimate of $2.27.

Revenue of $899,700,000 higher by 15.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $839,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Acuity Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 01, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/etwy7g5x

Technicals

52-week high: $194.59

Company's 52-week low was at $87.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.43%

Company Description

Acuity Brands Inc is the parent company of Acuity Brands Lighting and other subsidiaries, which provide lighting products for commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential applications. These products include luminaires, lighting controls, lighting components, and integrated lighting systems that use a combination of light sources. Customers include electrical distributors, electric utilities, retail home improvement centers, and lighting showrooms. A majority of the firms' revenue is generated in the United States.

 

