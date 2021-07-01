Recap: Lindsay Q3 Earnings

Shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 73.12% year over year to $1.61, which beat the estimate of $1.30.

Revenue of $161,936,000 up by 31.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $146,430,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 01, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10157673&linkSecurityString=e9bade3eec

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $179.10

52-week low: $89.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.81%

Company Overview

Lindsay Corp provides a variety of proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It has operations which are categorized into two major reporting segments namely Irrigation, and Infrastructure. The company generates maximum revenue from Irrigation segment. Its Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.