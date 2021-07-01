 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McCormick & Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 7:29am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) fell 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 53.06% over the past year to $0.69, which beat the estimate of $0.61.

Revenue of $1,557,000,000 rose by 11.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.00 and $3.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,217,000,000 and $6,329,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ort6mk2c

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $422.14

Company's 52-week low was at $82.03

Price action over last quarter: down 0.98%

Company Description

In its 130-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food manufacturers, with about 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, Frank's RedHot, French's, and the recently acquired Cholula brand.

 

Related Articles (MKC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data
5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2021
A Preview Of McCormick & Co's Earnings
Return on Capital Employed Overview: McCormick & Co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com