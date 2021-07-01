 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 4:21am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $33.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $53.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also agreed to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab to Texas Instruments. Micron shares 2.3% to $83.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares fell 0.1% to $88.29 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) priced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of around $519 million. Realty Income shares fell 1.3% to $65.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $839.75 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares gained 1.5% to $189.89 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

