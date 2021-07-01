5 Stocks To Watch For July 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $33.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $53.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $33.76 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.7% to $53.00 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also agreed to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab to Texas Instruments. Micron shares 2.3% to $83.05 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also agreed to sell its Lehi, Utah, fab to Texas Instruments. Micron shares 2.3% to $83.05 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares fell 0.1% to $88.29 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor