Earnings Scheduled For July 1, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $244.29 million.

• Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $146.43 million.

• Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.59 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $33.76 billion.

• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $839.75 million.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $493.30 million.

 

 

