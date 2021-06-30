Micron Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) moved higher by 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 129.27% over the past year to $1.88, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $7,422,000,000 rose by 36.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,230,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Micron Technology hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 30, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5iz8ypem

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $96.96

Company's 52-week low was at $42.25

Price action over last quarter: down 8.02%

Company Description

Micron historically focused on designing and manufacturing DRAM for PCs and servers. The firm then expanded into the NAND flash memory market. It increased its DRAM scale with the purchase of Elpida (completed in mid-2013) and Inotera (completed in December 2016). The firm's DRAM and NAND products tailored to PCs, data centers, smartphones, game consoles, automotives, and other computing devices.