A Preview Of McCormick & Co's Earnings

McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see McCormick & Co reporting earnings of $0.61 per share on sales of $1.47 billion. In the same quarter last year, McCormick & Co reported earnings per share of $1.47 on sales of $1.40 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 58.5% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 4.93% from the same quarter last year. McCormick & Co's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.89 1.52 1.10 EPS Actual 0.72 0.79 1.53 1.47 Revenue Estimate 1.38 B 1.56 B 1.39 B 1.31 B Revenue Actual 1.48 B 1.56 B 1.43 B 1.40 B

Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Co were trading at $87.62 as of June 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. McCormick & Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.