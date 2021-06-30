Why AMMO Stock Is Shooting Higher Today
AMMO Inc (NASDAQ: POWW) is trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.
What Happened: AMMO Inc reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $24.2 million, which beat the estimate of $23.95 million.
"Demand fundamentals in the US domestic ammunition market are exceedingly strong and we are seeing no indication of slowing," the company said.
The ammunition manufacturer broke ground on a new plant, which it expects to be fully operational in approximately one year.
Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda maintained AMMO with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $9 to $11.
Price Action: AMMO reached a new 52-week high at $10.37 today before pulling back slightly.
At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 11.30% at $9.78.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Matt Koranda why it's movingEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas