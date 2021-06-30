Schnitzer Steel Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4300.00% over the past year to $2.20, which beat the estimate of $2.08.

Revenue of $820,718,000 up by 103.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $807,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Schnitzer Steel Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 30, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $59.34

52-week low: $15.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.44%

Company Overview

Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the U.S. West Coast.