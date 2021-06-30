 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Schnitzer Steel Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4300.00% over the past year to $2.20, which beat the estimate of $2.08.

Revenue of $820,718,000 up by 103.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $807,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Schnitzer Steel Indus hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 30, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iumc9jgj

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $59.34

52-week low: $15.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.44%

Company Overview

Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the U.S. West Coast.

 

Related Articles (SCHN)

Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2021
A Preview Of Schnitzer Steel Indus's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com