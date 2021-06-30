 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TuanChe: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $12,346,000 up by 801.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,090,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TuanChe hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.65

Company's 52-week low was at $0.67

Price action over last quarter: down 22.80%

Company Overview

TuanChe Ltd is an omnichannel automotive marketplace in China. The company operates in one operating segment of providing auto shows, special promotion events services, and virtual dealership, online marketing services and others. It organizes auto shows, which aim at facilitating transactions between consumers and auto dealers that includes auto dealers, automakers, and automotive service providers. It provides services through its online platform and offline events. Geographically the company generates revenue from the China market.

 

Related Articles (TC)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com