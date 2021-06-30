General Mills: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) moved higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 17.27% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $4,524,000,000 declined by 9.93% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,360,000,000.

Guidance

General Mills said it sees FY22 organic net sales down 1% to 3%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.generalmills.com%2F&eventid=3081422&sessionid=1&key=1618129430AF363DB2CFB1999C2505B8®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.14

Company's 52-week low was at $53.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.56%

Company Profile

General Mills is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Blue, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2020, 76% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.