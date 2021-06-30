5 Stocks To Watch For June 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.7% to $60.46 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 0.7% to $60.46 in after-hours trading. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company also said it expects FY22 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.70 per share on sales of $560 million to $580 million. AeroVironment shares dropped 4.4% to $105.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to have earned $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Bed Bath & Beyond shares gained 1.2% to $30.28 in after-hours trading.

