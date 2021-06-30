Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.
• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $807.75 million.
• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $454.37 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.
• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.60 million.
• Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
