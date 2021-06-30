 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For June 30, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 4:11am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $807.75 million.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $454.37 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.

• Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.60 million.

• Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

