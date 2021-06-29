Recap: Container Store Group Q4 Earnings

Shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) rose were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 366.67% over the past year to $0.14, which were in line with the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $32,374,000 up by 16.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,200,000.

Looking Ahead

Container Store Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.31

Company's 52-week low was at $2.83

Price action over last quarter: down 16.57%

Company Overview

The Container Store Group Inc is a U.S. based specialty retailer of storage and organization products and solutions. It offers a collection of multifunctional and customizable storage and organization solutions. The company consists of two segments., The Container store segment which consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business, and The Elfa segment which involves designing and manufacturing of component-based shelving and drawer systems and made-to-measure sliding doors. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Container store segment. The company sells its products in the US and other countries.