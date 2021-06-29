 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Facebook Joins The $1T Club
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 29, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Facebook Joins The $1T Club

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) joined an elite club Monday and is now one of six companies in the world to be worth one trillion dollars. Shares of the social media giant gained four percent to close at a record high of $355.64 after a U.S. federal court dismissed an antitrust case against the company from the Federal Trade Commission. The courts ruled the government’s complaint was “legally insufficient,” meaning that it failed to show actual antitrust violations against Facebook. Markets responded positively, but the company isn’t out of the woods just yet.

The FTC has 30 days to develop a better case against Facebook to amend its complaint to the judge. What’s on the line for Facebook are two of the company’s social apps, WhatsApp and Instagram, which together brought in nearly $20 billion in total revenue in FY20. Instagram alone is projected to reach more than $18 billion in ad sales in 2021, so there’s little wonder why Facebook is intent on keeping it. Facebook joins the ranks of the other $1 trillion companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and the Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco.


Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Amazon's Stock Just Hit A Key Resistance Level: Could A Drop Be Coming?
Amazon Remains Dominant Player In Cloud, But It's Losing Grip To Rivals
Apple Lands 25 Daytime Emmy Award Nominations For SVOD Service But It Still Doesn't Match Up To Netflix
Snapchat Says Aware Of Widespread Issues For Apple Users, 'Working On A Fix'
50 Facts And Figures About Elon Musk On His 50th Birthday
Facebook Joins The $1 Trillion Club
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Facebook Partner Content TD AmeritradeEarnings News Global Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com