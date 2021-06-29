Tuesday's Market Minute: Facebook Joins The $1T Club

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) joined an elite club Monday and is now one of six companies in the world to be worth one trillion dollars. Shares of the social media giant gained four percent to close at a record high of $355.64 after a U.S. federal court dismissed an antitrust case against the company from the Federal Trade Commission. The courts ruled the government’s complaint was “legally insufficient,” meaning that it failed to show actual antitrust violations against Facebook. Markets responded positively, but the company isn’t out of the woods just yet.

The FTC has 30 days to develop a better case against Facebook to amend its complaint to the judge. What’s on the line for Facebook are two of the company’s social apps, WhatsApp and Instagram, which together brought in nearly $20 billion in total revenue in FY20. Instagram alone is projected to reach more than $18 billion in ad sales in 2021, so there’s little wonder why Facebook is intent on keeping it. Facebook joins the ranks of the other $1 trillion companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and the Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco.



Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay