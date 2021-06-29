A Preview Of Schnitzer Steel Indus's Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Wall Street analysts see Schnitzer Steel Indus reporting earnings of $2.08 per share on revenue of $807.75 million. In the same quarter last year, Schnitzer Steel Indus reported earnings per share of $0.05 on revenue of $403.00 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4060.0% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 100.43% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.99 0.39 0.13 -0.12 EPS Actual 1.51 0.57 0.23 0.05 Revenue Estimate 597.10 M 437.65 M 412.60 M 368.60 M Revenue Actual 600.11 M 492.11 M 464.59 M 403.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Indus were trading at $49.16 as of June 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 184.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Schnitzer Steel Indus is scheduled to hold the call at 11:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.