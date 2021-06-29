Recap: FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings

Shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.90% over the past year to $2.72, which missed the estimate of $2.74.

Revenue of $399,558,000 rose by 6.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $397,920,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.75 and $11.15.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,570,000,000 and $1,585,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jun 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/38mtngih

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $365.77

52-week low: $294.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.20%

Company Profile

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients account for 84% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software and in 2017 the company acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider.